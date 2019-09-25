Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Trending toward playing
Jarrett (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Coach Dan Quinn believes Jarrett is "trending up" in regards to his chances of playing Sunday versus the Titans, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic. If he can shake the injury and suit up, Jarrett has a high IDP ceiling since Marcus Mariota was sacked nine times by the Jaguars in Week 3.
