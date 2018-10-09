Head coach Dan Quinn said that he expects Jarrett's status for Week 6 to be determined Thursday at the very earliest, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jarrett missed his first game since Week 16 of the 2015 season when he sat out a 41-17 defeat to the Steelers on Sunday, as James Conner erupted for 110 yards and two touchdowns against a depleted Falcons front seven. Atlanta is absolutely desperate to get back in the win column amidst a loaded NFC South, meaning the team may lean towards firing him up, even against a Bucs team that hasn't had a running back exceed 70 rushing yards yet this season.