Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Well-rounded performance
Jarrett recorded five tackles (four solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Vikings.
Jarrett is already living up to the massive extension ($17 million AAV) he signed this offseason by showcasing his versatility as a run-stopper and pass-rusher. He was the only Falcons player to get to Kirk Cousins. Jarrett will have another tough matchup in Week 2, as he attempts to take down Eagles QB Carson Wentz, who was dropped just once in the season opener.
More News
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Signs extension before deadline•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Clock ticking on extension•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Signs franchise tag•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Absent for voluntary workout•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Receives franchise tag•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Candidate for franchise tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...