Jarrett recorded five tackles (four solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Vikings.

Jarrett is already living up to the massive extension ($17 million AAV) he signed this offseason by showcasing his versatility as a run-stopper and pass-rusher. He was the only Falcons player to get to Kirk Cousins. Jarrett will have another tough matchup in Week 2, as he attempts to take down Eagles QB Carson Wentz, who was dropped just once in the season opener.