Jarrett (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

This will be the second straight absence for Jarrett despite the fact that head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that the defensive tackle was making good progress in his recovery. It's unclear how long Jarrett is going to be out for, but it appears the Falcons are going to continue evaluating him on a day-to-day basis.