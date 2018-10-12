Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Will not play Sunday
Jarrett (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
This will be the second straight absence for Jarrett despite the fact that head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that the defensive tackle was making good progress in his recovery. It's unclear how long Jarrett is going to be out for, but it appears the Falcons are going to continue evaluating him on a day-to-day basis.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6