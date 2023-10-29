Jarrett has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's game against Tennessee due to a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jarrett injured his knee early in the contest, and he's since been deemed unable to return. LaCale London took over for Jarrett after the latter's departure but headed to the medical tent with an injury of his own in the third quarter. The Falcons' defensive interior could be razor thin if London's injury keeps him sidelined as well.