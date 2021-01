The Falcons signed Dortch to a reserve/future contract Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Dortch occupied Atlanta's practice squad all year but didn't play a game. The 5-foot-7, 173-pound wideout contributed as a returner for the Panthers in two games during the 2019 season. The 22-year-old could aim for a similar role with the Falcons in 2021.