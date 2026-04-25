The Falcons selected Perkins in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 215th overall.

Perkins didn't wait long to find the field at LSU, starting for three-plus seasons in Baton Rouge. He racked up 56 tackles and 4.0 sacks as a senior, adding three interceptions and a forced fumble to boot. He's a versatile player who started at multiple positions in college due to his tweener size, and it remains to be seen where he will settle in at the next level. He could play a hybrid safety-linebacker role, but his first order of business is proving he belongs with a good showing in camp.