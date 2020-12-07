Hurst caught one of his four targets for nine receiving yards during Sunday's 21-16 loss to New Orleans.

Hurst has been held under 48 receiving yards in two of his past seven appearances, with both down outings coming against the Saints. Those weren't merely slightly disappointing performances from the third-year tight end, either. To go with his one-catch, nine-yard Sunday showing, Hurst went without a single reception over two targets Week 11 against the Saints. The 27-year-old's next matchup comes against a Chargers defense that ranks eighth best in the NFL with 507 receiving yards allowed to opposing TEs, but that is also tied for second worst with nine TDs surrendered to the position.