Hurst (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Hurst's availability for the Week 13 contest looked to be in jeopardy after he failed to practice Thursday, but the Falcons cleared him to play after he returned to work Friday in a limited fashion. After being held without a reception for the only time this season in the Falcons' Week 11 loss to the Saints, Hurst has nowhere to go up in the rematch.