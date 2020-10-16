Hurst (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota.
The Falcons listed a slew of players on their injury report this week, but it appears they'll have all their key skill-position players on offense available Sunday, including WR Julio Jones. It's mostly been a disappointing season for Hurst, who has just one game with double-digit PPR points so far.
