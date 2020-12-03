Hurst (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Considering Hurst opened the week with a limited practice Wednesday, the step back he took in terms of activity a day later is somewhat concerning. The Falcons may have been deliberately withholding Hurst from the session as part of a pre-planned maintenance program, but he'll likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday against the Saints. Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham are the Falcons' backup options at tight end, with Graham representing the greater threat in the passing game of the two.