Hurst caught five of eight targets for 72 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.

Outside of an acrobatic 27-yard catch at the tail end of the first quarter, Hurst's Falcons debut last week against Seattle consisted of little to write home about. Sunday against Dallas, he was heavily involved in the game plan from the jump, as Matt Ryan took a deep shot to Hurst on his second pass attempt of the game before connecting with the tight end on a 42-yard completion two drives later. By the end of the contest, Hurst had finished one yard shy of his career high in receiving (73 yards) from 28 games with the Ravens. Week 3 presents a matchup against a Bears defense that's already surrendered 13 catches, 120 receiving yards, and one touchdown to opposing tight ends on the year.