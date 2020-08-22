Hurst will be an "every-down tight end" for the Falcons this year, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

The former Pirates minor leaguer may not have made a dramatic offensive impact during his two-year tenure with the Ravens, but now he is expected to see opportunities abound with Austin Hooper and his 97 targets from last season shipping out to Cleveland. Buried behind Mark Andrews on the depth chart in Baltimore, Hurst only recorded 43 catches across 28 appearances. General manager Thomas Dimitroff did, however, invest a second-round draft choice to acquire Hurst, indicating that the Falcons remain fond of his potential.