Hurst corralled six of seven targets for 68 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions.

The third-year tight end continues his breakout 2020 campaign, as Hurst's six receptions establish a new single-game career high. He's been a high-floor fantasy option of late, with 4-plus receptions and 50-plus receiving yards in three of his past four games, as well as three total TDs before the midway point of the season. An upcoming Thursday night matchup against Carolina provides reason for pause, however, as the Panthers entered the weekend allowed the seventh-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends (221).