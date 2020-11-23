Hurst did not haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.

Hurst had pieced together four consecutive performances of four-plus catches and 54 or more receiving yards entering Sunday. Week 11 represented an absolute dud for the third-year man out of South Carolina, his first game in a Falcons uniform without recording a catch. Despite the down week, Hurst has already established career highs in targets (54), receptions (37), receiving yards (411) and touchdowns (three) heading into a Week 12 matchup against Las Vegas.