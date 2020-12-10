Hurst (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
With yet another capped session under his belt, Hurst doesn't appear to be getting any healthier from the ankle issue that's plagued him for a third straight week. No matter, his status should continue to be monitored as the week goes on, especially with Julio Jones not able to practice yet this week due to a hamstring injury.
