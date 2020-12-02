Hurst (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hurst hasn't yet missed a game this season, though he did pop up on the injury report with an ankle issue late November. That the starting tight end is practicing in at least a limited capacity to start the week is a hint that he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Saints, barring any setbacks.