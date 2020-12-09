Hurst (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Since the Falcons' Week 10 bye, Hurst has been contained as a pass catcher, recording five receptions (on 14 targets) for 57 yards and no touchdowns. He's also dealt with an ankle issue during that stretch, which could be to blame for the decrease in production. Hurst has two more chances to bump up to full activity before Atlanta has a decision to make on his status for Sunday's road game against the Chargers.