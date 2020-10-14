Hurst (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hurst appears to have picked up a back injury during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, in which he only hauled in two of six targets for eight yards. He did play a season-high 83 percent of offensive snaps versus Carolina, so getting the tight end some rest could have factored into Atlanta's decision to limit him in practice. As long as Hurst can upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday, any concerns about his Week 6 availability will be dispelled.