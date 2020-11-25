Hurst was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hurst missed the first four games of his rookie season in 2018 due to a stress fracture in his foot, but since then he's reeled off 40 consecutive appearances (including playoffs) between the Ravens and Falcons. Through 10 contests with Atlanta, he's posted a respectable 37-411-3 line on 56 targets, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to add to that Sunday versus the Raiders.