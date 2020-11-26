Hurst (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Prior to getting blanked on two targets this past Sunday in New Orleans, Hurst notched at least four catches six times in nine games before Atlanta's Week 10 bye. One practice remains before the Falcons potentially give him a designation for a Week 12 contest against the Raiders.
