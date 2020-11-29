Hurst (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 27-year-old received the questionable tag after finishing the week with a limited practice Friday, and it appears he's continued to progress well halfway through the weekend. Hurst is looking for a rebound performance after posting zero catches on zero targets last week against the Saints.
More News
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Questionable on final injury report•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: No reps Thursday•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Misses practice with ankle issue•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Lays Week 11 egg•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Second-leading receiver in win•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Solid receiving day in win•