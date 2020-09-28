Hurst registered a one-yard touchdown on his only catch during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bears.

The 27-year-old has now gone for touchdowns in back-to-back weeks, after totaling just three total TDs across 28 regular-season games in a Ravens uniform. Hurst's fantasy outturn was salvaged by the score Sunday, as he attracted only three targets against Chicago after tallying 13 combined between Weeks 1 and 2. In a Week 4 Monday night showdown, Hurst will face a Packers defense that has so far held opposing tight ends to 139 total receiving yards with zero TDs.