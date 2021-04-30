Hurst is part of an Atlanta offense that now includes TE Kyle Pitts, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.

A first-round pick himself, Hurst finally got his big chance in 2020, playing 70 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps while averaging 5.5 targets per game. He finished with a 56/571/6 receiving line and only 6.5 yards per target, while Pitts had 770 yards and 12 TDs in only eight games for Florida last season. The uber-prospect won't necessarily be a nominal starter right away, but he should be Atlanta's top receiving threat at tight end right out of the gate. That leaves Hurst on shaky footing ahead of his fourth pro season, with the Falcons perhaps declining the fifth-year option on his rookie contract -- a decision they'll need to make by Monday afternoon.