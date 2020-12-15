Hurst secured one of his three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

After serving as a high-floor fantasy tight end for much of the first half of 2020, Hurst has fallen into a slump over his past four outings. The South Carolina standout posted 45.7 receiving yards per game with three total touchdowns Weeks 1 through 9, however, he's been held under 10 receiving yards in three of his past four outings. Hurst has gone seven straight contests without finding the end zone as the Falcons prepare to host Tampa Bay in Week 15.