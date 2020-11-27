Hurst (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Listed as DNP on the first two practice reports this week, Hurst then returned to the field Friday as a limited participant. We may not know for sure until the Falcons release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 pm ET kickoff. If Hurst doesn't end up playing, Luke Stocker and Jayden Graham likely would split snaps at tight end, with the former mostly a blocker and the latter a better bet to contribute in the passing game.