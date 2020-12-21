Hurst caught four of five targets for 21 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

The South Carolina product was held under 25 receiving yards for a third consecutive outing, but his third-quarter TD grab snapped a seven-game scoring drought. Hurst was right near his season average of 5.4 targets per game Week 15 as Julio Jones (hamstring) sat out a second straight against Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old could be lined up for another solid outing Week 16, taking on a Chiefs defense that's surrendered the sixth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season.