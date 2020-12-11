Hurst (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hurst was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, never truly appearing in danger of missing Sunday's game. The Saints shut him down twice in the past three weeks, but he should fare better against an inferior defense, and there's potential for a good number of targets with Julio Jones (hamstring) already ruled out.