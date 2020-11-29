Hurst caught four of eight targets for 48 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders.

Hurst laid an egg Week 11 with zero receptions on his two targets, but he bounced back with another solid pass-catching performance Sunday. Hurst has posted at least four receptions in five of his six appearances dating back to Week 6, averaging 48.2 receiving yards per game with one total TD during that span. He's enjoyed a healthy workload of 6.4 targets per game in his debut campaign in Atlanta, as he pivots his attention to a Week 13 matchup against division rival New Orleans.