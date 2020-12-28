Hurst corralled all five of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Hurst tallied his second TD in as many games, punching in a score at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter via a Matt Ryan shovel pass. The 27-year-old tight end has shattered career highs across the board, with 52 receptions, 543 receiving yards and five TDs heading into a Week 17 finale against the Buccaneers. Hurst scored against Tampa Bay last Sunday in a 31-27 loss, a not-so-infrequent pattern for tight ends as the Buccaneers have surrendered eight to the position in 2020.