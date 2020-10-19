Hurst caught all four of his targets for 57 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-23 win against the Vikings.

The 27-year-old tight end has been inconsistent from week-to-week, but against the Vikings he enjoyed one of his more prolific outings of 2020. During the odd Weeks -- 1, 3 and 5 -- Hurst has averaged 15.7 receiving yards per game, but in his other three outings, he has amassed 60 receiving yards per game with two total TDs. Week 7 is not likely to be the time when Hurst breaks his every-other-game trend, as the opposing Lions entered Sunday allowing an NFL-low 96 receiving yards to opposing TEs.