Hurst caught seven of a team-high eight targets, accumulating 62 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-17 win against the Broncos.

Calvin Ridley (foot) was unavailable to state his own case, but Hurst commanded more passing-game involvement than at least one Pro Bowl-caliber receiver during Week 9, out-targeting the great Julio Jones by an 8-7 count. It seemed obvious the South Carolina product would see more involvement with the Falcons this season after the team sacrificed a second-round draft choice to acquire him from Baltimore. Regardless of the compensation the Falcons gave up, for fantasy purposes he's already surpassed his previous career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns with seven games still remaining on the regular-season slate. He's rounded into consistent form of late especially, with four-plus receptions and at least 54 receiving yards in each of his past four outings. Hurst may be earning his keep long term despite general manager Thomas Dimitroff having been relieved of his duties Oct. 11.