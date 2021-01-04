Hurst reeled in four of six targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Hurst's fourth-quarter TD catch helped reduce Atlanta's deficit to three points with 8:19 to go, as the 27-year-old tight end concluded his 2020 campaign with scores in three straight games. His 56 receptions, 571 receiving yards and six TDs all represent huge increases from previous season-bests over his first two NFL seasons in Baltimore. The Falcons have a decision to make on Hurst's fifth-year option going into the offseason, but it's hard to imagine there's another tight end on the roster capable of making equal contributions as a pass catcher.