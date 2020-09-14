Hurst caught three of five passes for 38 yards during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

Despite the many reps the third-year tight end received with quarterback Matt Ryan in private workouts this offseason, it may take some time for Hurst to be fully integrated into the Falcons' air attack. He was tied for fourth on the team in targets Week 1, but there existed a clear separation between him and the top three receivers, as Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage each garnered 12 targets. Week 2 may be Hurst's breakout opportunity, as he will face a Cowboys defense that allowed an NFL-high 104 catches to opposing tight ends during 2019.