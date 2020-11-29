Hurst (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hurst logged just one limited practice this week before the Falcons tagged him as questionable for this contest. Still, it was enough to gain clearance to play Sunday, which cannot be said for Julio Jones (hamstring). With both Jones and Todd Gurley (knee) sidelined, their combined 9.7 targets per game will be up for grabs for the likes of Hurst, Calvin Ridley and company to take advantage of the Raiders' 28th-ranked pass defense (273.6 yards per game).