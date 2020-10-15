Hurst (back) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hurst is averaging 5.6 targets and 50.6 offensive snaps per game, but with 6.1 YPT and two touchdowns through five contests, he's been TD-dependent in his performances in his short stint with the Falcons. He's now dealing with a back issue, which may result in a questionable designation for Sunday's contest at Minnesota.