Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Traded to Atlanta
The Ravens are trading Hurst and a fourth-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Atlanta completed the trade shortly after reports emerged of Austin Hooper signing a contract with Cleveland. Hurst has shown flashes of his potential since Baltimore drafted him in the first round two years ago, but playing time was hard to come by on a team with Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle at tight end. Hurst should see far more snaps and targets in Atlanta, joining an offense that's regularly among the most pass-heavy in the league. He should immediately slot in atop the depth chart, ahead of Jaeden Graham and Carson Meier.
