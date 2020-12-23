Oliver (cramps) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Oliver left last weekend's loss to the Buccaneers in the second half due to cramps, but it appears that the issue hasn't carried over the practice. He's set to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday, and if Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) misses another contest Oliver could benefit from increased snaps.