Oliver racked up four combined tackles during Sunday's 38-14 win against the Redskins.

Oliver was exposed in the red zone by veteran quarterback Alex Smith, who completed a fade in the front left corner of the end zone to Josh Doctson shortly before the halftime whistle, providing Washington with its initial points of the afternoon. The rookie cornerback surrendered another long completion to Doctson in the third quarter (24-yard pass), but the play was walked back 15 yards following a taunting penalty. If Robert Alford (ankle) is once again unable to suit up in Week 10, Oliver will log his third career start against Cleveland's No. 23 passing attack (222.9 yards per game).

