Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Burned for 27-yard score
Oliver recorded zero tackles as he played with the Falcons' second-team defense in a 28-14 loss to the Chiefs on Friday night.
Normally a lights-out defender of the deep ball, Oliver whiffed on a jam at the line of scrimmage as wide out Gehrig Dieter coasted under a Chad Henne pass for an easy third-quarter score. It seems increasingly improbable that Oliver will wrestle the slot corner role from Brian Poole by Week 1, let alone the No. 2 cornerback job from Robert Alford, which seemed possible when the Falcons selected the Colorado product 58th overall.
