Oliver's decreased snap count in Week 7 was a personnel decision made by the Falcons' coaching staff, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

In a year that began with optimism for the second-year cornerback out of Colorado, Oliver has struggled in coverage and has resultantly seen his role in Atlanta's defensive rotation decrease. He played on at least 93 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps between Weeks 2 and 6, but last Sunday against the Rams only fielded 59 percent of the snaps despite Desmond Trufant (toe) being inactive for the game. Oliver has zero forced turnovers and has gone four straight games without a pass deflection as Atlanta prepares to take on Seattle's Russell Wilson in Week 8, who has averaged better than 275 passing yards per game with an overall 15:1 TD:INT ratio this season.