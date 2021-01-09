Oliver collected two tackles (including one for loss) during last Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers, and he wrapped up the 2020 campaign with 70 tackles, six pass deflections, a forced fumble and one sack.

Oliver has been unable to collect an interception over 188 coverage targets the past two seasons, surrendering 12 passing touchdowns and 8.8 yards per target. The Colorado standout went without a game absence between 2019 and 2020, but he also conceded a passer rating of 113 or higher in each season. That's after Oliver held opponents to an 89.1 passer rating and two TDs (over 27 targets) his rookie year. The 2018 second-round draft choice is under contract with Atlanta for one more season before potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022.