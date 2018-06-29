Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Expected to compete for starting role

Oliver has been playing as a right outside cornerback for the majority of the Falcons' offseason program thus far, and has a legitimate opportunity to earn the No. 2 cornerback job over Robert Alford, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Oliver possesses an exceptional ability to defend passes downfield, as he allowed a passer rating of just 23.8 on go routes for Colorado in 2017 (compared to a national average of 90.7), per Pro Football Focus. The 21-year-old rookie has the length required to be a proficient deep-ball defender with a wingspan exceeding 80.5 inches, while the other 12 defensive backs selected in the first two rounds of the draft averaged a wingspan of 75.5 inches during combine measurements. Should Oliver prove incapable of overcoming Robert Alford for the No. 2 role this season, he will be competing with Brian Poole for snaps as the primary nickelback option.