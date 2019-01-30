Oliver concluded the 2018 season with 23 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception after the Falcons selected him with the No. 58 overall selection in last April's draft.

The former Colorado Buff was less of a factor than many anticipated when Atlanta invested a second-round selection in him, fielding 43.8 percent of the special teams snaps and just 24.6 percent of the defensive snaps for a unit that ranked sixth-worst against the pass. Perhaps his most memorable moment came in Week 4 when Bengals receiver A.J. Green slipped behind him for a 13-yard touchdown reception within the final 10 seconds of regulation. Other than that, Oliver showed considerable promise in limited duty, recording a game-clinching interception of Panthers backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke in Week 16 and earning an overall performance grade of 70.0, according to Pro Football Focus. If Atlanta elects to let Brian Poole walk when his contract expires this offseason, Oliver will inherit a more integral role for the Falcons secondary in 2019.