Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Healthy to enter Week 3
Oliver (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Olived has logged two full participation in practice this week since being sidelined for the first two games of the regular season due to an ankle injury. The rookie second-rounder is trending in the right direction to make his NFL debut against the Saints on Sunday.
