Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Lands with Falcons

The Falcons selected Oliver in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 58th overall.

Colorado continues to churn out lengthy corners with high NFL upside with Oliver following in the footsteps of Chidobe Awuzie and Akhello Witherspoon. Oliver (6-foot, 201 pounds) is a smooth athlete with a great frame that includes an 80-inch wingspan that ranks in the 98th percentile among corners. He has the skill and size to play on the outside, which gives Atlanta the flexibility to move Robert Alford or Desmond Trufant to the slot when necessary.