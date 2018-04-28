Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Lands with Falcons
The Falcons selected Oliver in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 58th overall.
Colorado continues to churn out lengthy corners with high NFL upside with Oliver following in the footsteps of Chidobe Awuzie and Akhello Witherspoon. Oliver (6-foot, 201 pounds) is a smooth athlete with a great frame that includes an 80-inch wingspan that ranks in the 98th percentile among corners. He has the skill and size to play on the outside, which gives Atlanta the flexibility to move Robert Alford or Desmond Trufant to the slot when necessary.
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...
-
Seattle surprises with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...