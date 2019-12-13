Play

Oliver (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Oliver was able to practice Thursday after sitting out the day prior, and he still has a shot to play Sunday. If the 23-year-old is unable to go, it would mark his first game missed this season.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories