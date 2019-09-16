Oliver collected four solo tackles and two assists during Sunday's 24-20 win against Philadelphia.

The Falcons defense showed out in Week 2 by holding Philadelphia's ground attack to 2.3 yards per carry, forcing three turnovers, and conceding a QBR of just 45.1 to 2017 MVP candidate Carson Wentz. Oliver may have provided the most decisive play of the night, wrapping up Zach Ertz short of the sticks on the Eagles' last gasp drive to force a turnover on downs and secure the win for the Falcons. The upcoming Week 3 matchup for Atlanta's secondary is no walk in the park, facing Jacoby Brissett and his impressive 18:8 career TD:INT ratio.

