Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: May register second career start Sunday
Oliver is in line to start Sunday against the Redskins if Robert Alford (ankle) is ruled out, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Oliver will make his first start since Week 4 if Alford is unable to suit up Sunday (though head coach Dan Quinn was unwilling to rule him following Thursday's practice). In that Week 4 shootout against Cincinnati, Alford let his man A.J. Green slip past him for a last-second touchdown reception as the Bengals pulled out a 37-36 victory. Sunday's opponent, Washington isn't the most pass-heavy bunch (22nd in pass attempts with 32.6 per game), but veteran signal caller Alex Smith may put the ball up a couple more times to try and expose the inexperienced defensive back in coverage.
More News
-
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Healthy for Week 3•
-
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Sidelined Week 2•
-
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Remains limited in practice•
-
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Limited in practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.