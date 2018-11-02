Oliver is in line to start Sunday against the Redskins if Robert Alford (ankle) is ruled out, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Oliver will make his first start since Week 4 if Alford is unable to suit up Sunday (though head coach Dan Quinn was unwilling to rule him following Thursday's practice). In that Week 4 shootout against Cincinnati, Alford let his man A.J. Green slip past him for a last-second touchdown reception as the Bengals pulled out a 37-36 victory. Sunday's opponent, Washington isn't the most pass-heavy bunch (22nd in pass attempts with 32.6 per game), but veteran signal caller Alex Smith may put the ball up a couple more times to try and expose the inexperienced defensive back in coverage.