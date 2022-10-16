Atlanta activated Oliver (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus San Francisco, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Oliver is now poised to return from the ACL tear he suffered last season. The 26-year-old corner should be in line for a significant role in the Falcons' defensive backfield once he's back.
